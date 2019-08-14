SWU-Phinma takes third place in Davao’s Kadayawan Sports Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras continues to lord over the three-time defending Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) champions University of the Visayas as they came from behind to defeat the Green Lancers, 77-74, to take third place honors in the 34th Kadayawan Sports Festival Commercial Invitational Basketball Tournament on Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.

According to SWU-Phinma Cobras assistant coach, Jerry Abuyabor, the Green Lancers remain as formidable as ever even without their man in the middle, Lass Coulibally, and led by as much as 15 points.

“Malakas pa rin sila (They’re still strong) ,” said Abuyabor.

Fortunately for the Cobras, veteran forward Dyll Roncal had the game of his life and scored 29 points to lead SWU-Phinma back into the game and eventually grab the victory.

Aside from the third place trophy, the Cobras also bagged the cash prize of P40,000.

Senegalese wingman Lamine Thiam backed Roncal up with 15 points as the Cobras have now won five straight games against the Green Lancers dating back to the elimination round of the Cesafi Partner’s Cup.

Jancork Cabahug carried the scoring load for the Green Lancers with 17 points while Sheldon Gahi added 14 markers.

Meanwhile, the National University (NU) Bulldogs pulled off a stunning 77-70 win over the highly-touted La Salle Green Archers to capture the championship in this pocket tournament.

Miguel Ocson scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs while Dave Ildefonso, who was named as the tournament MVP, added 12.

NU took home the grand cash prize of P100,000 while La Salle settled for P60,000.

Andrei Caracut scored 14 points to lead the Green Archers. / celr