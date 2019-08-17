Guadalupe river rehabilitation project kicks off with clean-up drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The rehabilitation of the Guadalupe River continues as the clean-up drive officially started at 6 a.m. today, Saturday, August 17.

The clean-up drive, which is the start of a long-term rehabilitation project of the city and its river systems, aims to prepare the Guadalupe River for a planned dredging within the month.

Nine stations were set up along the Guadalupe River starting from Barangay Kalunasan and ending in Barangay Pasil.

At the B. Rodriguez Bridge station, volunteers collected more than a hundred sacks of garbage after two hours of clean-up.

The clean-up will end at 10 am this morning.