Guadalupe river rehabilitation project kicks off with clean-up drive

By Delta Dyrecka Letigio |August 17,2019 - 08:28 AM

This is how the B. Rodriguez Bridge station of the Guadalupe River looks like after two hours of the clean-up drive. CDND PHOTO / Delta Derycka Letigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The rehabilitation of the Guadalupe River continues as the clean-up drive officially started at 6 a.m. today, Saturday, August 17.

The clean-up drive, which is the start of a long-term rehabilitation project of the city and its river systems, aims to prepare the Guadalupe River for a planned dredging within the month.

Nine stations were set up along the Guadalupe River starting from Barangay Kalunasan and ending in Barangay Pasil.

At the B. Rodriguez Bridge station, volunteers collected more than a hundred sacks of garbage after two hours of clean-up.

The clean-up will end at 10 am this 6orning. / celr

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.