Three from Calamba arrested for possession of 25 grams of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three persons were arrested for the possession of five sachets of suspected shabu worth at least P170, 000 in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mahayahay 2 located along A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City late night on Saturday, August 17.

Arrested were Antonia “Nonie” Jaca, Jean Jean Flores and Donald Soco.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said in an advisory posted on their Facebook page earlier today, August 18, that the suspects were arrested in a joint operation by PDEA-7 and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Station 6.

Confiscated from their possession were the five sachets of suspected shabu weighing at least 25 grams, buy-bust money and a mobile phone.

Complaints for the sales and illegal possession of shabu and conspiracy is now being prepared against the three suspects, says the PDEA-7 advisory.

The photos below were grabbed from the PDEA-7 Facebook page.