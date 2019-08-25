Police: 4 suspects involved in killing of barangay worker in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police were now on the lookout for four suspects involved in the killing of a barangay worker in Mandaue City on Saturday.

Police Staff Sergeant Richard Cabello, case investigator at the Casuntingan Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the victim, Eric Limutan, was eating at a siomai food stall not far from the Barangay Hall of Barangay Tingub at past 5 p.m. on August 24, when the four perpetrators arrived and fired their guns towards him.

Limutan, 47, an employee and a resident of Barangay Tingub, died of multiple gunshot wounds before he reached the University of Cebu Medical Center in Mandaue City.

Cabello told CDN Digital on Sunday that the suspects, however, remained unidentified as they all hid their faces behind black bonnets when they shot and killed Limutan.

He said the police were yet to determine what could be the motive in the killing.

However, he said, they learned while checking into the victim’s background on Sunday afternoon that Limutan was previously convicted of robbery and was jailed at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Cabello said they were also securing footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from establishments in the area to see how the crime was committed and determine where the suspects escaped to./elb