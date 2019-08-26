Heroic effort to save drowning co-workers costs man his life

SAN NARCISO, Zambales–A 21-year-old man died after rescuing his two drowning co-workers while they were swimming in a public beach here on Sunday (Aug 25).

Senior Insp. Noel Sitjar, chief of the San Narciso Municipal Police, said the body of Arnie Reyes, a fitness trainer and resident of Malolos City, Bulacan, was retrieved around 1:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 26).

Investigators said big waves swept out Reyes’ two female co-workers into a deep portion of the beach.

Reyes dove into the water to save the two women but he was washed away by the strong current and went missing for hours.

The two women were taken to a hospital, police said. Joanna Rose Aglibot /TSB