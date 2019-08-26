Dead man found in Shell Island is Inayawan mom’s son

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of the man found floating off the seawaters of Shell Island, Cordova town four days ago is the 32-year-old son of a 59-year-old mother mother living in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Fe Montemayor Rama identified the body at the funeral parlor on Sunday, August 25, as that of her son, Raymond Montemayor Rama, said Police Staff Sergeant Marvin Ando, Cordova Police Station investigator, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Fe told Ando that she last saw her son on August 21 or two days after his body was found on Shell Island.

She said that Raymond, who was single, was living with her.

Ando said that the mother was not worried at first that Raymond did not go home for a few days because he had done this many times.

But when she heard reports about an unidentified man found dead in Shell Island, that was when she began to worry.

She was referring to the reports of an unidentified man, whose hands were tied at the back and was shot in the neck, found floating off Shell Island in Cordova town on August 23.

Fe’s relative visited the Cordova police on Saturday, August 24, to inquire about the body and was told to go the funeral parlor, Surelife Funeral Services, to check on the body.

Ando said that on Sunday, August 25, Fe visited the funeral parlor and identified the body as that of her son, Raymond.

Despite knowing the identity of the dead man, Ando said that they still had to find out and investigate why Raymond was killed.

He said that the mother allegedly admitted that her son was allegedly a drug user.

He said they would also investigate this information and they were closely coordinating with the neighboring towns and cities where Raymond could have been possibly killed and thrown at sea with his body ending up at Shell Island.

With Raymond’s killing, police are encouraging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious persons to prevent crimes from happening./dbs