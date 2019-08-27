No-homework bills filed

MANILA, Philippines — Schoolchildren need not burn the midnight oil for class assignments, according to two bills at the House of Representatives that propose a no-homework policy from kindergarten to high school.

No more homework means more quality time at home, said the lawmakers who sponsored the separate measures.

Through House Bill No. 3611, Deputy Speaker Evelina Escudero seeks to eliminate homework as a class requirement and limit school activities to the campus.

“Homework assignments can deprive students and parents precious quality time for rest, relaxation and interaction after school hours and even on weekends,” the Sorsogon representative said in an explanatory note.

Her bill would also have students deposit textbooks in school after hours to save them from carrying heavy learning materials on and off campus.

Weekend ban only

Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas has a similar proposal, HB 3883, but his measure would only stop teachers from assigning homework for the weekend.

He cited a study in South Africa in 2018 suggesting that homework imposes a burden on both children and parents, leading to declining family time and less interest to learn.

“In addition, a few landmark studies have suggested that homework does impact upon family life, in some cases in a negative way… yet in general, it is positively associated with academic achievement,” Vargas said.

He said his bill would promote schoolchildren’s “physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well-being.”

Vargas’ bill, unlike Escudero’s, would impose a fine of P50,000 or imprisonment of one to two years on teachers who would violate the no-homework condition.