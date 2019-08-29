Art for Everyone exhibit

Students from different colleges & universities display their artworks at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

Art for Everyone” is a week-long selling exhibit that serves as a fun venue for artists to showcase and sell their artworks and masterpieces.

Art for Everyone 2019 celebrates artist diversity – from budding artists, art enthusiasts, and hobbyists to renowned artists and art groups.

Since 2016, the art fair has been delighting mallgoers with a refreshing vibe in the malls through a fun-filled art sale and exhibit.

This year, Art for Everyone has come closer to customers in 23 malls all over the country. The exhibit will run until September 4, 2019.