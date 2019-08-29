Art for Everyone exhibit
By PR |August 29,2019 - 02:31 PM
Students from different colleges & universities display their artworks at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.
Art for Everyone” is a week-long selling exhibit that serves as a fun venue for artists to showcase and sell their artworks and masterpieces.
Art for Everyone 2019 celebrates artist diversity – from budding artists, art enthusiasts, and hobbyists to renowned artists and art groups.
Since 2016, the art fair has been delighting mallgoers with a refreshing vibe in the malls through a fun-filled art sale and exhibit.
This year, Art for Everyone has come closer to customers in 23 malls all over the country. The exhibit will run until September 4, 2019.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.