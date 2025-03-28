Your Health, Simplified! Chong Hua Hospital introduces the revolutionary CHi App for hassle-free healthcare access

Solidifying its leadership in integrating innovation with patient care, the renowned Chong Hua Hospital has pioneered a solution to medical delays and inconveniences with the official launch of the CHi App.

Stay on top of your health effortlessly with the CHi App. Download it now from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The CHi App is an advanced digital healthcare platform designed to bridge accessibility gaps and ensure the timely delivery of quality medical support.

As the first of its kind in the Visayas and Mindanao, the CHi App aims to seamlessly connect patients with Chong Hua Hospitals in Cebu, as well as the Chong Hua Medical Mall, bringing world-class services closer to the community with just a tap.

“This digital transformation is not just a technology; it is about enhancing patient-centered care. Healthcare is no longer confined within the hospital walls, it’s now extended to the people’s homes and the community, ensuring that quality healthcare is always within reach,” cites Chong Hua Hospital President and CEO Dr. Helen Po.

Relatively, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Joanne Cosin, emphasized that beyond showcasing the institution’s commitment to innovation, the development of this revolutionary platform was driven by the healthcare challenges in the Visayas and Mindanao regions—where limited facilities and geographical barriers often hinder access to medical care.

The launch event gathered medical practitioners from Chong Hua Hospital alongside key executives, including Vice President for Corporate Planning and Information Technology Jennifer Dela Cruz and Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Information Technology Ethel Joy Querubin, among others, in addition to Dr. Po and Dr. Cosin.

Digitizing Healthcare Services

The CHi App offers more than just a sleek design and informative text, it comes packed with essential features that make it a must-have for smartphone users. With everything accessible at the tip of everyone’s fingertips, users can:

Browse and select the right doctor based on their medical needs;

Request appropriate prescriptions;

Access previous and new test results, along with their medical history;

Explore the services and facilities available at all Chong Hua Hospitals in Cebu;

Skip long queues by pre-registering for hospital admission with ease; and,

Get informed about existing HMO and insurance providers they can utilize.

Dr. Po also states that the application not only provides seamless and efficient service but also enhances the patient-care experience by empowering users to take control of their healthcare journey with Chong Hua Hospital.

While the application is still in its early stages, further developments are expected in the coming months, including deeper integration of Generative AI in future updates. Rest assured, the privacy of users’ personal data and the confidentiality of medical records remain a top priority.

Stay on top of your health effortlessly with the CHi App. Download it now from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. For more details, visit and follow the official Facebook page of Chong Hua Hospital.