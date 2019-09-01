Homework ban to promote ‘holistic approach’ among families — Solon

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Representative Alfred Vargas said on Sunday that his bill on banning homework every weekend aims to promote a “holistic approach” on children, families, and teachers.

Under House Bill 3883 that Vargas filed, it seeks to prohibit elementary and high school teachers from giving homework to their students during weekends.

“Ang gusto natin ngayon, eh yung holistic approach. Anong ibig ko sabihin? Ang [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] na po ng nagsabi, basta luwagan natin ‘yung weekends,” Vargas said in an interview with dzBB.

“Bigyan natin ‘yung bata para madevelop niya ‘yung ibang talents niya outside the school tapos lalong lumakas yung relations ng pamilya,” he added.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that Vargas was referring to is an intergovernmental economic organization made up of 36 countries

Vargas also noted that his bill would also benefit the teachers of elementary and high school.

“Mabibigyan din ng oras yung mga teachers para makapagpahinga, mabawasan yung trabaho sa dami ng mga paper works,” Vargas said.

According to Vargas, the bill would not fully promote a no-homework policy on students for the whole week but only during Fridays. Thus, teachers can still give their students homework from Monday to Thursday.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has already expressed support to the said bill as it would attain a school-life balance among students.

“The said issuance aims to enable learners to have more quality time with their parents, family, and friends by limiting the homework/assignment to a reasonable quantity on school days and by eliminating the same during weekends,” DepEd said in a statement.

“By ensuring that they complete all assignments and projects in school, the no-homework policy enables our learners to find a balance between their academic development and personal growth by having ample time for enjoyable activities with family,” it added. /je