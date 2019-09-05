Netizens share photos of unique cloud formation over Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—An eye-catching cloud formation covered Metro Cebu late Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019.

The type of clouds seen, according to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research website (scied.ucar.edu), were cirrocumulus clouds, small rounded puffs that usually appear in long rows high in the sky.

Netizens were quick to notice the spectacle and took pictures of the occurrence.

CDN Digital, too, shared a photo of the late afternoon sky taken at around 6 p.m.

Shortly after the photo was posted, netizens were quick to share their own photos of the late afternoon sky on the comment section of the post.

Here are some of them:

