Netizens share photos of unique cloud formation over Cebu

By Doris Mae Mondragon |September 05,2019 - 02:49 PM

A unique cloud formation is seen over Metro Cebu just before sunset on Wednesday afternoon, September 5, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Doris Mondragon

Cebu City, Philippines—An eye-catching cloud formation covered Metro Cebu late Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019.

The type of clouds seen, according to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research website (scied.ucar.edu), were cirrocumulus clouds, small rounded puffs that usually appear in long rows high in the sky.

Netizens were quick to notice the spectacle and took pictures of the occurrence.

CDN Digital, too, shared a photo of the late afternoon sky taken at around 6 p.m.

Shortly after the photo was posted, netizens were quick to share their own photos of the late afternoon sky on the comment section of the post.

Here are some of them:

Photo from Giovanni de Guia

 

Photo from Chad Bacolod

 

Photo from Sarzi Gargs

 

Photo from Tony Cruse

Were you able to capture this occurrence? Share it with us, too. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.