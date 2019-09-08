PNP: 65 convicts freed under GCTA have surrendered so far

MANILA, Philippines — More heinous crime convicts have surrendered to the authorities as the Philippine National Police (PNP) tallied at least 65 individuals already surrendered as of Sunday morning.

Base on the tally of the PNP, the highest number of surrenderers was recorded at Police Regional Office 2 with 24. It was then followed by Police Regional Office 4B with 11 surrendered convicts.

Regional Office 7 of the PNP meanwhile has seven surrenderers, five in the Regional Office 5, and four each in Regional Office 13 and Cordillera.

At least three convicts also surrendered in the Regional Office 8 of the PNP and two each for Regional Office 6 and the National Capital Regional Police Office. Authorities in Regional Office 3, 4A, and 10 meanwhile are currently holding one convict each.

Among the crimes committed by the convicts were rape, murder, robbery with homicide, robbery with rape, dangerous drugs, homicide, murder and robber, attempted rape with homicide, murder, homicide, double frustrated murder and grave threats, parricide, carnapping, robbery, rape with homicide, and rape and arson.

According to the Bureau of Correction, 1,914 convicted of heinous crimes were released through the GCTA.

All 1,914 were already placed under an immigration watchlist amid the call of President Rodrigo Duterte order for them to surrender. /je