130 convicts freed under GCTA have surrendered so far – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said a total of 130 convicts released under the controversial good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law have surrendered as of Monday afternoon.

Among the 130 convicts who surrendered, 49 were convicted of rape; 41 of murder; 13 of robbery with homicide; five of robbery with rape; four of homicide; four of rape with homicide; three of dangerous drugs; three of parricide; two of murder and frustrated murder; and one each of murder and robbery, attempted rape with homicide, catnapping, robbery, rape and arson, and kidnapping with murder.

Following is a breakdown of the convicts who surrendered by police regional office:

NCRPO: 4

PRO 1 (Ilocos Region): 5

PRO 2 (Cagayan Valley): 33

PRO 3 (Central Luzon): 7

PRO 4-A (Calabarzon): 6

PRO 4-B (Mimaropa): 24

PRO 5 (Bicol Region): 13

PRO 6 (Western Visayas): 2

PRO 7 (Central Visayas): 10

PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas): 2

PRO 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula): 1

PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao): 9

PRO 12 (Soccsksargen): 2

PRO 13 (Caraga Region): 4

PRO Cordillera: 8

This came after President Rodrigo Duterte gave convicts released under GCTA 15 days to surrender or else they would be treated as “fugitives.”

The Bureau of Correction (BuCor) earlier said that 1,914 convicted of heinous crimes were released through the GCTA.

