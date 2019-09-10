Student pays tribute to ‘real MVPs’ of school intramurals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of the most exciting school activities is the intramurals.

This is the time when students show off their talents in dancing, singing, and sports.

In every intramurals, the kick-off ceremony is often times the most lively. But it’s also the most tough to clean up afterwards.

This is why one student from a university in Cebu City took time to pay tribute to the individuals he considers as heroes during intramurals: the janitors and maintenance crew.

Rondell Payo, 18, and a first-year student taking up Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) honored through a post on his Facebook account these individuals considered as caretakers of the school.

In his post on September 8, 2019, he captioned seven photos of janitors, “The real G. during UCLM Intrams 2019. Let’s also acknowledge their efforts.”

His post has been shared 622 times as of September 10, 2019.

He believes it isn’t a joke cleaning up the school, especially after every kick-off event for the intrams.

“Ever since, I always salute our janitors and maintenance every intramurals,” Payo said. “Because it has been our tradition to throw confetti from the top of our building to signal the start of the celebrations. I took the liberty to take the photos of them because they deserved the recognition.”

He said it usually takes days to completely clean the confetti but janitors seem to be loving their job just by seeing the students enjoying the festivities.

Payo has a good point. It isn’t easy cleaning up after a celebration, but these unsung heroes don’t mind.

Kudos to all janitors for being the real MVPs of the intrams. /bmjo