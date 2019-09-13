Bike ban at Mactan-Cebu bridges lifted, but with conditions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu Bridge Management Board has reconsidered its earlier decision to ban bicycles from plying the two Mactan-Mandaue bridges.

Lawyer Rory Jon Sepulveda, a legal consultant at the Capitol, confirmed to CDN Digital that the bridge board has decided to “lift the total ban” of bicycles in the Sergio Osmeña and Marcelo Fernan Bridges but some restrictions will still be imposed.

The MCBMB has convened in a special meeting at noon on Friday, September 13, amid the clamor from bike enthusiasts and those who depend on bike for their home to work transport.

Sepulveda, however, said that there are still restrictions that will be implemented despite the new development.

“Cyclists are allowed to cross both bridges provided that they use the pedestrian pathways and to walk with their bikes,” Sepulveda said in a message reply to CDN Digital.

At the Sergio Osmeña Bridge, pedestrians, including cyclists, will have to follow a one way flow in crossing the bridge. Here, they will be using the pathway on their left so that the will be facing the traffic flow of vehicles. The Sergio Osmeña Bridge or the old bridge connects Barangay Looc in Mandaue City and Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

At the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, meanwhile, both pedestrian pathways will be opened for two way traffic. The Marcelo Fernan Bridge or the new bridge connects Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City and Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City.

The MCBMB earlier agreed during their meeting last Tuesday, September 10, that bicycles will be banned from crossing the bridge as part of the measures to counter the recent cases of suicides at the bridges.

The MCBMB is chaired by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. Its members include the mayors of the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue and the town of Cordova; regional directors of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7), and Land Transportation Office (LTO-7); and the chairman of the Regional Development Council (RDC-7) and two private sector representatives.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said the measure to ban bikes is also to promote road safety in the bridge.

The proposed ban on bikes gas drawn flak among cyclists considering that most of those who bike in the bridge are blue collar workers. /elb