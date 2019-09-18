Il Signore Theatre Company to hold auditions on Sept. 19 and 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The IL Signore Theatre Company 2021 is in need of new performers and production crews.

Production Manager Lou Ruiz Arnejo said that they will be holding auditions on September 19 and 20 at the Social Hall of the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel in Cebu City to look for new talents that they could add as casts to full-length plays that they are staging in the future.

“The group is also looking at alternates because the majority (of our members) are working and it is not guaranteed that everyone is available when roles are assigned or given,” she said.

Auditions will be opened to Cebuanos aged 18-years-old and above.

Arnejo also advised those who plan to join their auditions to be very imaginative of the characters that they would want to portray and be truthful in their performances.

“They should join especially sa mga nag hiatus sa theater because it is an avenue for them to explore more and develop their craft,” she said.

Arnejo said that joining the theater group also has its benefits. It can be an outlet to distress and evangelize at the same time.

The IL Signore Theatre Company 2021 was founded by Msgr. Agustin Ancajas in 2016. It now has around 30 members.

According to its Facebook page, the group creates a quality intimate theater aimed at raising public appreciation of the stage as an art and a form of modern evangelization.

Ancajas became known for directing “Kausa Diha’y Babaye” (2019), “Melchizedek” (2018), “Mga Dula sa Pagtoo” (2016), and “Laptop: Usa Ka Dula” (2012). | dcb