TEAM announces D.M. Cortes – Cansaga traffic rerouting scheme

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A new traffic scheme will be implemented on Sunday, September 22, along the DM Cortes Street – Cansaga route and vice versa to give way to the planned implementation of a two phase cycle signal system at the UN Avenue -DM Cortes intersection.

The traffic intervention is expected to lessen the total cycle time at the said intersection.

An advisory posted on the Bantay Mandaue – Team Facebook page this morning, September 20, says that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will implement a total shutdown of traffic lights in the area on Saturday, September 21, “to allow time for our technicians and engineers to reconfigure the programing and hardwares on site.”

“Manual traffic well be implemented during this time until midnight,” it added.