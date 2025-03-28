Mayor Cesar Suan vows to convert Cordova into a city if he wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Incumbent Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said he will convert Cordova into a city if Cordovanhons would give him another term.

The Asenso Cordovanhons led by Suan held a grand proclamation rally on Thursday evening, March 27, 2025 at the town’s Sports and Cultutral Center.

The activity was done a day before the formal start of the local campaign on March 28, 2025.

READ:

Suan said that when he assumed in office in 2022, Cordova was still a third class municipality.

However, in January this year, the town has already become a first class municipality.

“Kaluy-an sa Ginoo, paglingkod ni Mayor Didoy Suan, pag Enero dili nata 3rd class municipality kundi 1st class municipality na,” Suan said.

Mayor Cesar Suan also highlighted projects that his administration has implemented for Cordovanhons such as the renovation of the town’s Sports and Cultural Center that can be converted into an evacuation center, the free anti-rabies vaccines, financial assistance to non-social pensioner senior citizens, and the opening of the town’s hospital, among others.

The activity was also attended by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who raised the hands of the Asenso Cordovanhon line-up led by Mayor Cesar Suan.

Among those who attended the activity were Ako Bisaya Partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon, 6th district Congresswoman Daphne Lagon, Senator Bong Revilla, Senator Francis Tolentino, and vice gubernatorial candidate Glenn Soco.

The 2025 Mid-Term Elections will happen on May 12, 2025. Positions to be elected are Senators, Congressmen, Governors, Vice-Governors, Board Members, Mayors, Vice-Mayors, and Councilors.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP