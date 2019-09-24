After winning PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, ARC Towers opens showroom in Cebu

On the 5th of July, 2019, a significant part of Philippine real estate congregated to celebrate the 7th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. The prestigious competition, held at Fairmont Makati, is widely regarded as the country’s definitive standard for excellence, and presented 39 competitive awards and conferred special honours to distinguished companies. The title for Best Condo Architectural Design in Cebu was given to ABC Prime’s Arc Towers.

Founded in 2013, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards serves as the local competition, with the winners in the main category moving up to compete for recognition in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final to be held in Bangkok, Thailand. The judging panel featured renowned names in the industry and the judging process was strictly supervised by representatives from BDO Roxas, Cruz, Tagle & Co.

Less than two weeks after the awards ceremony, ABC Prime Inc. decided to unveil its vaunted architectural design by launching the ARC Towers showroom on July 20 to 300 guests comprised of business partners, clients, and noteworthy individuals. The event, short and simple, featured welcoming remarks by Ms. Amelia Leonardo, an insight to the design & concept by Mr. Rhonnel Revisa, the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony by a pantheon of VIPs, and a congratulatory toast by Ms. Helen Lapuz.

ABC PRIME is moving on to compete for more international accolades at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final ceremony, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2019 with representation from more than a dozen property markets around Asia-Pacific region.