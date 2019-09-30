Photo brings nostalgic memories to netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A senior high student from Cebu City caught on camera a very touching moment between a man and two young girls that made netizens who saw the picture also remember the love of their own parents.

The photo which John Chris Fernandez posted on his social media page gave so much joy to netizens who saw it. It generated 5, 000 posts reactions; 2, 900 shares; and 212 comments as of noontime today, September 30.

Fernandez, 17, said that the photo of a man who was taking a cellphone picture of two school girls, which he posted on his Facebook page on September 29, spoke of a lot of things.

While he was unable to speak to any of the three individuals, Fernandez said, he could only guess that the man was the father of the two young girls who gladly smiled for him.

“I can relate just by looking at it (the photo). Let’s say I got a little envious because I grew up without a dad. So, I decided to take the photo because (I could tell that) there’s a deep meaning (to what they were doing) just by observing them,” says Fernandez.

Fernandez said that he was hanging out outside a university campus located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City when he saw the meeting of the unidentified man and the two young girls aged between six to seven-years-old.

“It really melts my heart (to be seeing such a display of love). I grew up not knowing my dad,” he shared with CDN Digital.

Netizens also expressed how happy they have become after seeing the photo which Fernandez posted.

“Made my day!” says Joriz Salera.

“Reminds me of my mom,” commented Niño Arcilla.

What Fernandez posted on FB was a reminder of our parents’ great love for us. / dcb