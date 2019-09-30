Mocha Uson appointed OWWA Deputy Administrator

MANILA, Philippines – Former Communications Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson is back in the Duterte administration as deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

According to the list of presidential appointees as of September 26 and released Monday, the pro-administration blogger was appointed last September 23, 2019, as Deputy Executive Director V (Deputy Administrator) of OWWA, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The controversial official resigned from her post in the Presidential Communications Operations Office on October 3, 2018.

INQUIRER.net had learned that she was fired but Malacañang officials had denied this.

READ: Mocha resigns | Source says Duterte fired Mocha but Palace insists she resigned

Uson later ran in the recent May 2019 midterm elections as a representative of AA Kasosyo party-list but lost.

The then- embattled official had been criticized for her lewd “pepedederalismo” federalism video jingle with blogger-friend Drew Olivar and another video of them mocking the sign language.

Department Secretaries Ernesto Pernia, Carlos Dominguez, Wendel Avisado, Delfin Lorenzana, Carlito Galvez Jr., Mark Villar, Arthur Tugade were also appointed as ex-officio members of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council based on the appointment document./gsg