Ampalaya: Bitter but better

Cebu City, Philippines–Ampalaya may be bitter but it surely is up for something better.

In Carbon Public Market, Ampalaya is available for P80 per kilo.

Also known as bitter gourd, ampalaya has a wide range of benefits. It is rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamin C.

It can also aid one’s weight loss journey as it provides a source of dietary fiber.

For those who are struggling with diabetes, ampalaya contains a polypeptide-p or p-insulin which is proven to naturally regulate blood sugar level.

Professional nutritionists also recognize bitter gourd as having the properties to lower bad cholesterol levels. /bmjo