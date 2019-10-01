Motorcycle driver dies in Danao City road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A motorcycle driver died on the spot after the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on to a trailer truck along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, northern Cebu on Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019.

The accident happened at around 6 a.m.

The Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) identified the victim as Jason Nisnisan, who is from Barangay Looc, Danao City.

According to Roque Enriquez, one of the rescuers of the CDRRMO, Nisnisan was already lifeless when they arrived.

He said Nisnisan was driving his motorcycle southbound while the truck was heading north. Nisnisan was reportedly maneuvering through a road curve when he encroached the northbound lane and slammed into the oncoming truck.

The driver of the trailer truck immediately surrendered after the accident. /bmjo