Man in critical condition after getting shot in Argao; suspect is victim’s neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man is in critical condition after getting shot along the road in Barangay Guiwanon, Arago town, southern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019.

Kent Dalmao Rizon, head of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Arago, Cebu, told CDN Digital that the victim was identified as 19-year-old Raymond Sarte.

The victim was reportedly shot at 5:19 p.m.

Rizon said Sarte was hit on the left part of his chest.

Police Staff Sergeant Howard Maynopas, desk officer of Arago police, told CDN Digital that the victim was immediately rushed to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital but was referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for proper treatment.

According to Maynopas, the suspect of the shooting is the victim’s neighbor, 41-year-old Ariel Decierdo.

Maynopas said the victim’s mother spoke to them and said Sarte was allegedly bullied by two children of Decierdo.

He said Sarte might have fought back, which angered Decierdo and prompted him to get his gun and shoot the victim.

Police are currently in hot pursuit of the suspect. /bmjo