Fire hits Star City in Pasay
MANILA, Philippines — Fire hit Snow World Star City shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to a Twitter post by TXT Fire Philippines.
Subsequent tweets by emergency dispatch server reported that the fire reached first alarm at 12:36 a.m. and fifth alarm at 1:02 a.m.
In a tweet, Sen. Richard Gordon said the Philippine Red Cross, of which is he is the chairman, had deployed two fire trucks and two ambulances to Star City. /atm
