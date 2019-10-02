Fire hits Star City in Pasay

October 02,2019

Photo posted on Twitter shows the fire at Star City as authorities raised the fourth alarm. (Photo courtesy of Fire Alert Metro Manila)

MANILA, Philippines — Fire hit Snow World Star City shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to a Twitter post by TXT Fire Philippines.

Subsequent tweets by emergency dispatch server reported that the fire reached first alarm at 12:36 a.m. and fifth alarm at 1:02 a.m.

In a tweet, Sen. Richard Gordon said the Philippine Red Cross, of which is he is the chairman, had deployed two fire trucks and two ambulances to Star City. /atm

