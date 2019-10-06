3 minors who escaped from Operation Second Chance are found; 8 others still to be rescued

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three of the 11 children in conflict with the law (CILC) who escaped from the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on October 4, 2019 were brought back to the facility by their parents since Saturday night, October 5, leaving eight others who still needed to be rescued.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital this afternoon, October 6, Councilor Dave Tumulak said that the parents of the CICLs who escaped from the facility have pledged to cooperate with the police and Operation Second Chance management in locating and turning in their escaped children.

Tumulak said that Second Chance personnel together with the police have kept on going back to the homes of the children to check whether they have returned or hiding there after they got out from the facility.

He said the parents of these children were very cooperative and were helping the authorities find their children.

Tumulak said their personnel have also been going to the possible hiding places of these children.

“Ang mga ginikanan mipasalig nga basta kung makitan nila ilang mga anak, ilang isurrender,” said Tumulak.

(The parents promised that they would surrender their children to the authorities once they will be able to find them.)

Tumulak added that they repeatedly reminded the parents to try to convince their children, once they will be foun, to voluntarily surrender in order to avoid the additional cases that might be filed against them.

The remaining eight escaped children are aged 15 to 17 years old and all with cases involving illegal drugs.

Tumulak said they will continue to search for the eight minors until they are all found and returned safely to the facility./elb