Tulfo: 200,000 Filipinos in Taiwan have ‘shelters’ in case of China attack

MANILA, Philippines — Over 200,000 Filipinos in Taiwan could seek refuge in 80,000 “shelters” in the self-ruled island in case it is invaded by China, according to Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Tulfo, who heads the Senate committee on migrant workers, said he got this information from Cheloy Garafil, chairperson and resident representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) in Taiwan.

READ: Palace plays down AFP preps for China invasion of Taiwan

Based on reports, China sent its army, navy, air, and rocket forces to surround Taiwan for drills Beijing said were aimed at practicing a blockade of the self-ruled island.

Taiwan broke away from the Chinese mainland in 1949 following its takeover by Mao Zedong’s communist forces.

Citing Garafil, Tulfo also said the shelters could accommodate up to 40 million people, which is more than enough for Taiwan’s total population of 23 million and more than 200,000 Filipinos, including migrant workers, professionals, and students.

“Garafil assured that these shelters are available in various parts of Taiwan and that people there have access to an online application where they can find the nearest shelter to stay in,” Tulfo’s statement issued on Saturday reads.

“Garafil said they have already identified exit points in case of chaos in the country, and all means of transportation are ready to bring Filipinos back home. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), she said, have also assured them that they are prepared to arrange aircraft and ships to dock at the ports there,” it adds.

On April 1, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner said soldiers in the northern frontier of the Philippines should prepare in case there is an invasion of Taiwan.

“We will have to rescue them—and it will be the task of the Northern Luzon Command,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP