How do you want your bolinao?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Called bolinao among the Cebuanos, anchovies are enjoyed in the Visayas region in various ways.

It can be enjoyed as a torta, which is prepared by mixing anchovies with flour and egg before it is seasoned to taste.

The mixture is then deep-fried in oil. Many enjoy this by dipping the fried treat with a concoction of vinegar and soy sauce made tastier with slices of onion, garlic, chilli and drops of kalamansi juice.

Another way to enjoy bolinao is to wrap them in banana leaves for a dish called inun-unan or paksiw.

The wrapped anchovies are placed in a claypot and seasoned with vinegar, salt and generous amounts of garlic and red onion. This is boiled for 30 minutes and is best served hot with white rice or corn grits.

Then there’s the quintessential ginamous bolinao, which is basically fermented anchovies that is often enjoyed as an appetizer. It is mixed with vinegar, kalamansi juice, chillies and tomatoes.

Over the years, anchovies also made its way to gourmet meals such as garlic anchovy pasta.

Pizza Napoli, which originated from Naples, Italy, is topped with mozzarella cheese, anchovies and capers.

Back in Cebu City, those who want to buy a kilo of anchovies can do so at the Punta Princesa Wet Market in Barangay Punta Princesa.

A kilo costs P100.

So what’s for lunch or dinner today? / celr