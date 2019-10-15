Passenger in Cebu shares hilarious ride-hailing experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever tried booking a ride but your driver arrives at your destination first before you even hop aboard?

Absurd isn’t it?

But this actually happened to one netizen from Cebu, who shared this experience on his social media account.

Benedict Montecillo, who is 24 years old, said that when he was on his way home on the night of October 12, 2019, the motorcycle driver he booked using a ride-hailing app actually went to his destination first before picking him up at his pinned location.

“I just booked a motorcycle ride using an app like I normally do to go to work when I noticed that the rider who got my booking was moving away from the pick up point. But when he reached the delivery point or destination, it was then I told myself that he mixed it up,” says Montecillo.

Montecillo lives in barangay Mabolo and was on his way to work in one of the buildings at the Cebu Business Park area.

“I was just laughing when it happened and felt sorry for the driver, so I gave him a five-star rating for the hassle as he had to travel all the way back to my location,” he said.

Expectedly, his experience became viral on social media.

After sharing it, the post has already been shared 3,500 times as of October 15.

Well, this hilarious incident is the perfect epitome of the Tagalog phrase, “advance mag isip.” /bmjo