Pagasa’s Tuesday forecast: Intermittent rain showers, cloudy skies nationwide

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms today, October 22, 2019, the weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its daily weather forecast, added that the northeasterly surface windflow will also prevail over Luzon on Tuesday.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in affected areas, Pagasa warned.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon.

The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds with slight to moderate coastal conditions, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate sea conditions are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao. /gsg