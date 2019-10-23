Argao: a developing town in the south 

Located southeast of Cebu City, the Municipality of Argao is a town rich in cultural and culinary heritage. Its people, the Argaoanons, are hospitable and kind, which mirrors the charming nature of this town.

Those who find city life quite unbearable can run to the comfort of Argao, where the lifestyle is slow but meaningful. It is only two hours away from Cebu after you beat the initial traffic jam in Cebu City and the gridlock in the City of Carcar.

The town earned recognition because of its culinary offerings. Torta, tablea and tuba, anyone? Its cabecera, where the town hall and the San Miguel Archangel Parish Church are located, is a true testament of how the past has intertwined with the present.

Alongside these cultural and culinary treasures, Argao is also growing as a destination for farm tourism.

Farm tourism

Agriculture is on top of Argao’s development priorities. After all no less than University of the Philippines Professor Emeritus, Dr. Romulo Davide, is a native of Barangay Colawin.

No wonder that farm tourism is seen as another area for growth in Argao. It gives more opportunities to the farmers community and can help spread the value of agriculture in our country.

Farm tourism or Agritourism is a form of tourism activity in farm areas in different parts of the Philippines to promote appreciation of our wide farm lands and agricultural advantage.

This tourism niche is growing in Barangays Cansuje and Talaga, which both offers scenic farms to unwind and relax. You can try planting crops, harvesting or picking fruits and simply enjoy the historical heritage of these lands.

The local government unit of Argao and their local tourism office are working closely with the farmers together with barangay officials to monitor and maintain these attractions in Argao that are only less than an hour away from the municipal hall or town proper.

Aside from bringing the tourists population to the different farms of Argao, they also have an exciting activity for those people interested in water activities. Skimboarding at the Mahayahay Beach is a popular activity in Argao where visitors and locals love so much, they even hold contests annually.

The farmers association of Argao also takes pride of their efforts and hard work to maintain and develop the Aqua Farm Tourism. In Barangay Butong, farmers are working together with Cebu Technological University (CTU) Extension Program.

With the town’s tourism spots and increasing tourists arrival yearly, the local government unit are putting up signages so visitors arriving from different areas of the province can locate their next memorable adventure spot easier. Farm-to-market roads including access roads to different areas in Argao are also on the way to make travelling easier not just for the visiting public but for the community as well.

An existing plus in Argao is there is wifi connection in their town plaza brought free by the Department of Science and Tourism. Soon, Argao will also have new fast food establishments as well!

If you’re now convinced that Argao is solely the next place to explore, you must be thinking of a place to stay for the weekend or even consider staying for your long vacation with your family and friends, don’t worry because aside from nearby beach resorts, Argao Royal Palms will surely give you a relaxing laid-back beach life!

Argao Royal Palms is an exclusive community situated at Barangay Suba, Argao beside Maayo Argao. Argao Royal Palms offers beachfront walking path and resort inspired amenities while you enjoy a relaxing dip in the pool and create memories in the private alcove with a residential feel.

Argao Royal Palms is a proud development of Primary Homes Inc. You can check more about ARP at www.primaryhomes.com .