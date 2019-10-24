Halloween costumes for you and your kids at Gaisano Grand

You’re innocently browsing the aisles at your local mall, when you unintentionally come across this year’s Halloween collection.

Your 3-year-old is suddenly surrounded by life-sized climbing zombies, witches, and red gleaming eyes. Not to mention the skeleton dogs displayed.

She’s more than fascinated, but the parent in you wants something else for her.

If you’re confused about what to buy her for Halloween’s trick-or-treating, we got this covered for you.

Here are our top pics to help your kid scare the ghouls this season.

Halloween Bloody Knife

The weapon of choice for leading an angry homicidal prince or princess.

This bloody knife is ideal for any serial killer costume or psychopath costume.

Ideal for all costumes and great for killing a good time.

Halloween Head Band and accessories

Halloween headbands and other accessories are great to slip on when you want to participate in the fanfare without actually committing. The great thing about it is that you can be anything you want with just a headband or accessory.

Flaunt in a spiked crown and you can be a gothic princess.

For the boys, put on some Halloween gloves and you can be a half-human-half-werewolf.

Spiders decore

Decorate your pumpkin basket with spiders and cobwebs.

Add this creepy spider decor to create added chilling effect to your costume. Whether used indoors or outdoors, these black spiders will complete ay Halloween decor.

Pumpkin baskets

Great to carry Halloween candies, let your kids trick or treat with this Halloween bucket and store all of their candies inside.

It’s plastic handle makes it easier for them to carry candies inside.

Halloween Masks

This Halloween, complete your look that will haunt people’s dreams.

With an attached wig to add fright, you won’t want to cross paths with this scary figure. In addition, with this scary masks, you’ll kids will win more candies as you knock on their doors this Halloween.

