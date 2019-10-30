Pasil couple nabbed with P360-K worth of marijuana

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a couple residing in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil on Wednesday afternoon, October 30, who were caught in possession of three kilograms of marijuana with an estimated value of P360,000.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police Station, identified the suspects as Orlando Ynoc, 37, and his wife, Merlinda Ynoc, 36.

Alborta said Orlando and Merlinda are identified as drug pushers in the area although they could not determine the specific number of years that they have been selling a variety of illegal drugs including shabu (methamphetamine).

Albotra said the couple managed to elude authorities by moving from one place to another but they keep returning to Pasil because they have many customers in the area.

A buy-bust operation led the authorities to couple’s home on Wednesday, October 30.

Albotra said Orlando fronted as a kargador (porter) working in the Pasil Fish Market in the morning. At night, Orlando sold drugs.

He said Orlando and Melinda were confident of their “business” that they would even sell illegal drugs outside their house.

“Naa ra gyod sila sa gawas sa ilang balay namaligya pero dugay sila nadakpan. Maayo sila motago. (They would sell outside their house but it took us a long time to catch them. They are good to hiding),” said Albotra.

Orlando and Merlinda are currently detained at the San Nicolas Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Alborta said there are still plantations hidden in the mountain barangays of Cebu because the couple was captured with three kilos of marijuana in their possession.

He said the farmers would often bring the marijuana to downtown Cebu for distribution.

It eventually reaches Barangay Pasil, which is home to the largest first market in the city. / celr