Roster for Cesafi All-Star teams to be determined by voting

Cebu City, Philippines—For the first time, the student fans and general public will have a hand on who will make the final lineup for the teams playing in the College and High School divisions of the Cesafi Season 19 All-Star Games.

The Cesafi Season 19 All Star Games will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cesafi has prepared a lineup for Team A and B each for the College and High School divisions based on statistics, performance and attitude of players. These prepared lineups will not include players who have been meted with suspensions this season regardless of their statistics.

The student fans, coaches, referees and members of the media will get to vote on the players listed on these prepared lineups whom they want to see play in the All Star Games.

In the College division, Teams A and B have 22 players listed each. The 22 is broken down to five point guards, 14 power forward/small forward and three center.

Student fans and basketball fans in general have to choose three out fo the five point guards, 10 out fo the 14 power forwards and small forwards and two of the three centers. They should vote separately for Team A and Team B.

In the High School division, Team A and B each have a total of 30 players listed broken down to five point guards, 20 power forwards and small forwards and five centers.

To vote, fans should vote three of the five point guards listed, 10 out of the 20 power forwards and small forwards and two from the five listed centers, for each Team A and Team B.

Voting should be done on the CESAFI official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cebucesafi) wherein the names of the players will be posted.

To vote, fans should like the names of the players. Take note that only the “likes” will be counted.

Voting will be done from November 2, 2019 to November 5, 2019.

Voting in the Cesafi Facebook page is only for fans. Coaches, referees, and members of the media will have to submit their votes to the office of the Cesafi commissioner.

Voting percentage are 300 percent from the student fans, 30 percent from the media, 20 percent from the coaches, and 10 percent from the referees.

The players with the most number of votes per team will get to play in the All-Star Games.

The final lineup based on votes will be released on November 7, 2019.

Last year, the Cesafi held a draft for the lineup of the All-Star teams.

Other activities lined up during this year’s All-Star Day are the three-point shootout and the slam-dunk contest. /bmjo