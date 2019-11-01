Mike does his own cemetery visits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama chose to conduct a cemetery visit separate from the earlier visit to the cemeteries conducted by Mayor Edgardo Labella and the police under the Cebu City Police Office’s action plan called “Oplan kalag-kalag.”

According to Rama, he was not only visiting the remains of his family and relatives in cemeteries in the city but to also evaluate the security and order inside each of these cemeteries.

During his visit at the Carreta Public Cemetery at around noon today, November 1, 2019, Rama disclosed that he only had few reminders for the volunteers and police officers securing the area.

This includes ensuring the visibility of the posters that remind the public about the rules and regulations inside the cemeteries.

Rama also said that the public should be reminded about maintaining order in the entrance and exit of the city’s cemeteries.

“Dapat naa gyuy mag bantay para walay possible stampede (There should be people guarding them so there would be no possible stampede),” said Rama.

As of noon today, Rama said he has visited the public cemeteries in Barangays Pardo, Labangon, Calamba, Lorega, and Carreta; and the privately-owned Queen City Memorial Park and Doña Pepang Cemetery. /elb