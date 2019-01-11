My Chemical Romance announces reunion show after 6 years; tickets sell out

Welcome back to the Black Parade: My Chemical Romance is reuniting, at least for one show—and fans have been quick to embrace their emo phase again, with the concert immediately selling out.

The American rock band, which comprises Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero, split back in 2013.

It announced Thursday, Oct. 31 (Nov. 1 in Manila), via its official Twitter account that it was staging a show titled “Return” on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.

Like Phantoms Forever…

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

Less than an hour after tickets went on sale, the band declared tickets to the show sold out.

My Chemical Romance thanked fans today, Nov. 2, for their support: “It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this.”

It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR. Photos by : Steve Pedulla pic.twitter.com/U6q01axUzz — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) November 2, 2019

The group’s hits include “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Helena.” Members have taken on solo projects after disbanding. /ra

