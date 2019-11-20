Cebu Home Builders Centre holds Mega Year-end Sale

Setting the mood this Christmas Season, Cebu Home Builders Centre has put a lot in store for this year’s Mega Year-End Sale.

With its mission to create 100 percent customer satisfaction, Cebu Home Builders Centre provides quality home improvement materials at low prices.

This year’s Mega Year-End Sale happening from November 15 to December 15, offers big savings on home materials plus prizes and giveaways.

Discounts are offered at 70 percent for special house brands including lights and lamps, and up to 70 percent off on selected items.

With a minimum purchase of P5,000, shoppers can join the raffle that are being held across all branches.

Special giveaways will also be drawn every week for their Mega Weekly Giveaways plus a chance to pick a prize during the last day of the Mega Sale.

Major Prizes also await lucky winner as they will be giving away five (5) Honda Beat Motorcycle (one for each branch) during the Mega Raffle Draw.

Plus, if you purchase one of their Spanish Tiles, you will get a change to win a trip to Spain.

Planning to shop on a Sunday? Don’t fret. Special Sunday promo offers an extra 25 discount on top of their existing sale offer on select brands.

Visit any of their branches in Banilad, Mactan, Pardo, Consolacion, and in Minglanilla to enjoy the mega service.