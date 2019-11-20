Cebu City holds 10th Agri-Bonanza at Plaza Sugbo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Agri-Bonanza 2019 gathers 28 upland barangays to display their agricultural products at the Plaza Sugbo.

Cebu City Agriculturist Joelito Baclayon explained that the city government has been holding the event to recognize the contribution of farmers to city’s economy.

According to Baclayon, the city has been providing technology assistance to farmers to improve their productivity.

These included the latest agriculture methods, such as the judicious use of fertilizer, organic farming and halal practices, Baclayon said.

The city also spent P56 million for smaller irrigation projects in different barangays, he added.

The city agriculture office also helped the farmers to sell directly to the institutional buyers, said Baclayon.

The city government aimed to provide a venue to showcase the farmers’ produce so that hotels and restaurants could see what they could source from farmers.

The event also features the best booth and best float competitions.

The prizes are P75,000, P50,000 and P30,000 for first, second and third prizes for the booth contest.

On the other hand, the prizes for the float contest are P100,000, P75,000 and P50,000 for the first, second and third places, respectively.

The public has the opportunity to buy these produce until Friday./dbs