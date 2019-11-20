Inmates’ parols shine another message of hope to Parkmall’s Christmas Tree

A true Cebuano community mall in the city, Parkmall continues its yearly tradition of lighting their Christmas Tree as they herald the most fun time of the year.

Their Christmas Tree, located at Piazza Rotunda, is draped with the colors of gold, white, and red.

Parols add a distinctive Cebuano feel on the Christmas Tree.

According to Ramon Basabe, Parkmalls’ marketing manager, what makes these parols extra special is that they were each handcrafted by the persons deprived of liberty (PLD) from the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology in Mandaue City.

Just as these stars shine hope for humanity, these parols beam hope for those inmates who put in their labor of love.

Its ceremonial tree lighting ceremony is part of the culmination event for Parkmall’s Buy One Get One sale, which happened on November 15 to 17, Cebu’s biggest buy one-get one sale.

The ceremony ended with a grand fireworks display.