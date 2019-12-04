Cebuano athletes gear up to win medals for skateboarding events

TAGAYTAY, Philippines — Cebuanos have a chance to hand the Philippines more medals after advancing to the finals and semifinals round at the Game of Skate, one of the skateboarding events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Cebu’s Margielyn Didal will try to give the Philippines a gold medal tomorrow, Thursday, December 5, after advancing to the final round when she bested Indonesia’s Cinta Nyimas in the semifinal round.

The Game of Skate is played with two skateboarders going up against each other and performing tricks.

If a skateboarder cannot pull off a trick, he or she will be awarded a letter of the word “skate”.

Whoever completes the word skate first is out and the other skateboarder advances to the next round.

Didal advanced to the semifinals by besting Myanmar’s Shin Tant Thaw Dar.

The Philippines is assured of a one-two finish with Didal’s teammate, Christiana Means, who is also advancing to the final round.

Means dismissed Singapore’s Abdullah Nur Farah in the heats then showed Indonesia’s Susanto Kyanidara the exit door in the semifinal round.

In the men’s division, half Cebuano-half German Daniel Lederman advanced to the semifinal round.

He will contest one of the finals’ tickets against Vietnam’s Nguyen Tienson tomorrow, December 5.

Lederman did away with Thailand’s Phetsuk Suppapit and Singapore’s Feroze Rahman Muhammad enroute to the final four.

Other Cebuanos, however, faltered with bowler Alexis Sy finishing 11th in the singles and 6th in the doubles while billiard’s Warren Kiamco also lost in the 9-ball doubles semifinals, 8-9. / celr