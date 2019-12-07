Cebu City government allots P500K for ‘Pasko sa V. Rama’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect a grander “Pasko sa V. Rama” this December 9, 2019 as the Cebu City government has allotted P500,000 for the annual celebration in the city’s famous Christmas street.

Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama said Mayor Edgardo Labella showed his support for the project that was already in its 24th year by allotting the budget for the prizes of the four contests including Cluster Street Decoration Contest, House Decoration Contest, Establishment Decoration Contest and Lantern Decoration Contest.

It was established as a community project in 1995 by the vice mayor to celebrate the Christmas spirit along the 4.7-kilometer street spanning Barangays Guadalupe, Calamba, and San Nicolas Proper.

Rama said the celebration would be special this year because it had the support of the city government.

The project lost support of the city government for three years during the administration of former mayor, Tomas Osmeña, a political opponent of Rama.

“We are just glad that we have support because before we did not receive support due to politics. Now, I’m glad (that) we are backed by the City Council and the mayor,” said Rama.

As of December 7, 2019, there are already 22 entries for the Cluster Street Decoration that has a winning price of P30,000 for first prize, P20,000 for second prize, P10,000 for third place.

Rama said it is the most awaited contest since the decorations would line up along V. Rama Avenue lighting the street in Christmas colors. This Christmas tradition is what V. Rama has become known for.

The vice mayor hopes the “Pasko sa V. Rama” would remind the hard-working Cebuanos of the beauty of Christmas and the love of Christ. /dbs