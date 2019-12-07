PresyoMerkado: Sampaloc

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tamarind locally known as sampaloc is a tropical fruit that is used as an ingredient in some dishes like sinigang.

It is also used in the preparation of sweet and sour candy, sauces, marinades, chutneys, drinks and even desserts.

This fruit is also used in traditional medicine.

The polyphenols content in tamarind have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can protect the body against heart diseases, cancer and diabetes among others.

Its seed extract also helps lower blood sugar while its pulp extract helps lose unwanted fats and reverse fatty liver disease.

A bundle of sampaloc is sold for as low as P10 at Carbon Public Market in Cebu City. / dcb