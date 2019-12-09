PNP starts crackdown on unregulated firecracker use

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday started the crackdown on unregulated use of firecrackers as provided under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28 in 2017.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa has directed the Civil Security Group and police regional offices to launch early police operations to strictly enforce the EO, which provides for the regulation and control on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

“EO 28, in effect, adds more teeth to existing laws, particularly Republic Act. No. 7183, that prohibits the importation, manufacture, distribution and use of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in support of the campaign of the Department of Health to reduce fireworks-related deaths and injuries associated with the traditional observance of the holiday season,” he said in a press briefing.

He also urged local government officials to exercise their authority on their constituents in enforcing the EO.

EO No. 28 states that the “use of firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks display” in a bid to minimize the risk of casualties during the holiday festivities.

“Enough is enough, many lives and limbs have been lost as a result of reckless and indiscriminate use of dangerous firecrackers. Perhaps it is high time for our people to rethink the value of this traditional practice and weigh it against personal safety, comfort and public health,” said Banac.

He said that firecracker-related incidents have gone down by 66.95 percent from 929 incidents in January 2016 to 307 in January this year.

Banac attributed this decrease to the information dissemination launched by the government on the harms of unregulated use of firecrackers and to visitations to communities and firecracker stores by the police.