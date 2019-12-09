More than 30 local artists, craft shops join Merry Makers Market at Parkmall

Food products, accessories, decorations, home supplies and other creative pieces were placed on display at the Parkmall’s Central Bark in Mandaue City from December 7 to 8, 2019.

The display of products by 33 Cebuanos artists and local craft shops called Merry Makers Market was spearheaded by the Cebu Design Week, which aims to showcase the diversity of the region’s creative disciplines such as fashion, accessories, furniture, design, fine arts and culinary arts.

Josefin Hey, Marketing Coordinator of Cebu Design Week, said they decided to partner with Parkmall because of the mall’s strategic location. She said that the mall caters to a wide market especially to shoppers coming from the neighboring cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

Merry Makers Market is Cebu Design Week’s Christmas edition of their Makers Market, an annual event that caters to artists, who produce their original products.

Matthew Basabe, Parkmall’s Marketing Manager, said they were proud to have partnered with people in the creatives industry in providing a venue for startups and support small businesses to showcase their respective products.

Basabe said that Merry Makers Market was a new addition to their offerings to the Cebuano community while it was also aligned with the goals of the Cebu Design Week.

“Parkmall opened its doors to CDW where they can test their businesses ideas, creations and test it into a very diverse market,” said Basabe.

“In the community of creatives, we have fashion, furniture, culinary, and accessories but in CDW we are all one,” Hey said.

Hey said that Cebuanos are in a creative region. They are resourceful and very collaborative artists.

“And we want to show that there is a future in the creative economy,” she added.

The Merry Makers Market was just one the series of activities that Parkmall has lined up this month.

Their ongoing events include the Christmas Village Display that was formally opened to the public on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 and will continue until January 7.

They also have the Yuletide Fair that will go on until Dec. 15, the Mega Year End Sale until Dec. 20, and the IRO Gift for the Holidays that will continue until Dec. 21.

Parkmall’s upcoming events are: Parkmall Fitness Christmas Party (Dec. 20) and the Pet Society Christmas Party (Dec. 22).

Basabe said that at Parkmall, their loyal customers and other members of the Cebuano community will always have something new to look forward to as they fulfill their brand promise, “Parkmall Better.”

“Better years are coming to parkmall in terms of structure, communities, activities and partners,” Basabe added.