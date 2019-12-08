LOOK: Sarah Geronimo is maid of honor to Matteo Guidicelli’s sister

Before walking down the aisle of her future wedding, Sarah Geronimo was the maid of honor to her fiancé Matteo Guidicelli’s sister Giorgia at her wedding last Sunday, Dec. 8. Giorgia tied the knot with her longtime partner Ian Dato in a ceremony in Mactan, Cebu.

The Popstar Royalty glowed in a yellow dress alongside Giorgia who donned a stunning white gown, as seen in photographer Lito Sy’s post on Instagram on the same day.

Giorgia could not help but smile while she was surrounded by her bridal squad who were all beaming in matching yellow dresses.

Prior to the ceremony, Giorgia and Geronimo shared a sweet moment together as they appeared to look at their engagement rings from their respective significant others, Dato and Matteo. The newlyweds posted about the moment on her Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 9.

The Guidicelli family also looked stunning during the ceremony as they walked down the aisle together. Their mother donned a white and gold dress which featured an intricate pattern of flowers; while Matteo, his little brother Paolo and their father looked sharp in gray and black suits.

Meanwhile, Giorgia’s little brother Paolo appeared to be wiping away tears from Matteo’s eyes as they watched their sister exchange vows with Dato.

Geronimo was a hands-on maid of honor as she and other bridesmaids helped fix Giorgia’s veil and gown while she was at the alter with her now-husband Dato.

“The most important people in my life,” Giorgia said.

Geronimo will soon be walking down the aisle herself. She and Guidicelli announced their engagement last month. JB