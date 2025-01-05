Daanbantayan: Ombud told to probe DSWD AKAP implementation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) in the Municipality of Daanbantayan issued a resolution requesting the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct an investigation into the possible anomalies in the implementation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s Ayuda sa Kapos and Kita Program (AKAP) within the 20 barangays of the town.

Tapilon Barangay Captain Mark Anthony Luche, who is the LNB Daanbantayan Chapter president, said that they wanted to clarify how the program should be implemented to ensure that those who were only qualified could avail of the program.

“Kuan lang gyud na, a sort of, gusto lang namong ma-clarify gyud kung unsa gyuy insakto ana nga pamaagi. Kay sa sitwasyon man gud kami nga mga kapitan, niabot ang point nga kami na ang yawyawan sa mga tawo nga kadtong indigent gyud ba,” Luche said.

(We just wanted to clarify what is the right process. This is because with the situation now of us, the barangay captions, it has reached a point where we are the ones now being nagged by people who are true indigent ones.)

Luche said that other beneficiaries of the program were no longer following the guidelines in availing the financial assistance.

He said that normally, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) would need to issue first a certification before they could issue a certificate of indigency to a beneficiary.

“Nahibong mi nga nganong largo na lang mangayo og certificate of indigency sa barangay. Supposed to be, iagi man unta na sa MSWDO dayon ari sa barangay. Mangayo na lang largo og certification nga wala mi idea ba. Pangayoan namo og requirements wala po’y ikapakita,” he said.

(We were just wondering why they would just come straight to use to ask for a certificate of indigency in the barangay. When it was supposed to be, it would pass through MSWDO then to the barangay. They would just ask us directly for a certification that we have no idea about them. They will just ask these requirements and they don’t have proof to show.)

In their resolution, they alleged that the implementing individuals for identifying and listing AKAP beneficiaries were merely political organizers of their district congressman, who were untrained social workers and failed to provide precise orientation regarding the specific requirements as pre-requisite in availing the program.

Aside from this, they also alleged that there was no transparency in the selection of AKAP beneficiaries, leading to confusion and potential exclusion of qualified individuals.

“Whereas, the implementing group did not coordinate with the Municipal LGU or the Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs) for the proper identification of beneficiaries,” the resolution read.

They also alleged that there was no identified AKAP list of beneficiaries that were given to Barangays and the LGU through the MSWDO for verification purposes.

They were not also informed about the venue and schedule of the pay-out.

“Clearly, said AKAP program was implemented by people not mandated by reason of their office and was used to generate political audience and solicit support from them thereby defeating the very purpose and intention of said AKAP program,” the resolution added.

The resolution was issued on Friday, January 3, 2025, and was signed by 10 barangay captains of Daanbantayan town.

