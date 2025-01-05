Manila to go after garbage collector for abandoning duties

MANILA – The city government of Manila vowed on Saturday to hold its former garbage collector accountable for failing to perform its duties during the holiday season.

Mayor Honey Lacuna, in a statement, slammed Leonel Waste Management Corporation for abandoning garbage collection responsibilities amidst a 400-percent surge in waste volume during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Rest assured, I will not let this sabotage pass and those responsible will be held accountable,” Lacuna said.

She said two firms, MetroWaste and PhilEco Systems Corporation, are currently trying to clear Manila’s streets of garbage 24/7.

“We will address the negligence of the previous garbage collector. Now, we have two contractors, MetroWaste and PhilEco, ensuring that the city is cleaned efficiently,” she added.

Lacuna also encouraged residents to report uncollected garbage to the city’s Department of Public Services and Task Force Against Road Obstruction.

Lacuna said PhilEco Systems Corporation and MetroWaste have expedited the collection of garbage that piled up after the revelries as she assured the city government’s continued commitment to ensuring efficient garbage collection across all districts. (Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)

