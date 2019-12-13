Capitol workers to get their incentives before December 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already ordered the Finance Department to release the Productivity Enhancement Incentives (PEI) of the employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The order was made based on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Budget Circular No. 2017-4 where PEI should be released before December 15.

Garcia already sent a letter to Provincial Treasurer Lawyer Roy Salubre; Budget Officer Emme Gingoyon; and Provincial Accountant Merieto Ypil on this matter which was dated December 11, 2019.

Aside from the PEI, regular and casual employees will also receive a Collective Negotiation Agreement Incentives.

But Garcia remained silent on the amount of the incentives that would be given to the employees.

The incentives will be downloaded directly to their employees ATM cards./dbs