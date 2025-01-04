SC: Application period for 2025 Bar Exams starts Jan. 8

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reminded those intending to take the 2025 Bar Examinations that the application period would be from Jan. 8 to March 17.

In a bulletin, the tribunal said all new applicants, previous takers, and refreshers, who do not have existing accounts with the Supreme Court’s online platform, Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA), may create an individual account at https://portal.judicialry.gov.ph/ before they can access BARISTA.

All applicants must complete/update their respective profile, fill out the application form, upload/re-upload digital copies of the documentary requirements, and pay the PHP12,800 application fee exclusively through the modes provided in the BARISTA.

Within 10 calendar days from the notice of approval, all applicants must submit the printed and signed copies of their application forms, together with the physical copies of the mandatory documentary requirements to the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC).

Similarly, all applicants must upload digital copies and submit physical copies of the deferred documentary requirements to the BARISTA and OBC, respectively, from June 16 until Oct. 14.

New applicants who failed to complete their Law degree, and refreshers who did not complete their refresher courses and/or take their pre-Bar review course may request to refund the application fee on or before Sept. 1.

The 2025 Bar exams, chaired by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, will be held on Sept. 7, 10, and 14.

Oath-taking for 2024 passers

Meanwhile, the high court announced that the oath taking and roll signing ceremonies for passers of the 2024 Bar Exams shall take place on Jan. 24 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The SC earlier said 3,962 out of 10,490 examinees passed in the 2024 Bar Exams, or a passing rate of 37.84 percent.

Kyle Christian Tutor of the University of the Philippines College of Law obtained the highest score with an overall rating of 85.7700 percent.

The SC said 130 out of 142 schools have passers in 2024.

