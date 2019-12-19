LTO-7  posts P1.6 billion earnings in 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has posted P1.6 billion earnings in 2019.

This was revealed by LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec in an interview.

According to Caindec, LTO-7 earnings has been growing by 11 percent this year.

“We are one of five (LTO) offices that hit the P1-billion mark,” he added.

Caindec credited the increase of their earnings to the additional offices and licensing center in Cebu City.

The new offices that recently opened included the extension offices in Bantayan Island and Camotes Island as well as the licensing centers in Balamban and Altura’s Mall in Tagbilaran.

Read more: LTO-7 brings E-Patrol services to Ginatilan

The E-Patrol Bus also contributed to the performance of LTO, Caindec said.

The E-Patrol Bus is a one-stop shop that provides various LTO services such as issuance of student driver permits and renewal of vehicle registration, he said.

Read more: LTO’s E-Patrol Mobile Service to visit Dalaguete town

The E-Patrol Bus, in cooperation with local government units, has served 30,000 people

The LTO also intensified its enforcement activities.

“There’s a lot to be happy with in terms of where we are as an agency in a span of one year,” Caindec said. “But there remains to be challenges. We still continue to have the issue of having fixers.”

He also said that processing of student permits, driver’s license and vehicle registration would be faster when the new LTO information technology (IT) system would be in place./dbs